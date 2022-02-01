Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Gemma Wynter: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Brooks are officially a family of four!

The couple welcomed their second baby together, daughter Gemma Wynter Brooks, on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Los Angeles, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Darin, 37, and Kelly, 40, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Everleigh Jolie.

Baby Gemma weighed 9 lbs, 13 oz. and measured 21 inches at birth.

"We are just overjoyed! We couldn't be happier! We always wanted a sibling for Everleigh because I have my older brother and Kelly has an older brother and two stepsisters," Darin tells PEOPLE. "So we were so excited to be able to give Everleigh a sibling and when we found out it was a girl, it was perfect because Everleigh is just so awesome, caring, strong and such a personality."

"I can't wait to see her little personality and who she becomes," adds Kelly. "Becoming a mother for the second time is definitely more emotional because we now know what to expect with everything. It's truly such a miracle and such an incredible journey."

As for the meaning behind the newborn's moniker, the couple says Gemma and Wynter were "both our two top first names" and the baby's full name was eventually decided by their daughter Everleigh.

"We decided to use both because when we asked our daughter, Everleigh, what name she liked for baby sister, Gemma or Wynter, she would always say 'Gemma Wynter.' So we said 'why not just do what Everleigh wanted to name her baby sister, Gemma and Wynter?' So it's actually kind of sweet that she now played a big part in naming her baby sister!" they explain.

Darin and Kelly first shared the news of their pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE in August.

"We are so excited about baby No. 2! We told our daughter Everleigh as soon as we found out, and since then she asks to kiss my tummy every day. It's the sweetest thing," said Kelly, an actress and founder of Madison Charles oils.

"My first trimester was definitely not the same this time around. Laying down and binge-watching TV doesn't work when you have a 1-year-old running around," she added. "It was definitely much more challenging. Plus we just moved! It has been a lot, to say the least, but we are so grateful."

At the time, Darin said his wife had been a "real champion" throughout this pregnancy.

"There was a lot more morning sickness with this pregnancy and a lot less sleep," said the Daytime Emmy winner. "The first time around she was away shooting a movie so I didn't get to see the first trimester struggle, but watching her go through it this time she's been so strong handling it all and it's been amazing to see. We are so excited about this new addition."

The couple, who have co-starred together in The Bold and the Beautiful and Blue Mountain State, tied the knot on March 21, 2016, in Hawaii.