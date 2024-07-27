Kelly: Irresponsible to judge Tua Tagovailoa’s deal until details are revealed

There is no looking back, or second guessing, and no room to insert doubt at this point.

The Miami Dolphins are officially Tua Tagovailoa’s team. But for how long?

Owner Steve Ross and General Manager Chris Grier handed him the keys on Friday, immediately after his first unlimited practice of the training camp, when Miami signed its Pro Bowl quarterback to a four-year extension that will reportedly pay him $212 million in new money, and guaranteed him $167 million.

However, the devils of the deal are in the details, and unlike Jordan Love’s new four-year, $220 million deal, which came from the Green Bay Packers hours later, we know very little about Tagovailoa’s contract.

Love’s deal provides him a record-setting $75 million signing bonus, which trumps the $73 million Detroit gave Jared Goff this summer.

Love’s deal features $155 million in fully guaranteed money, which is an important distinction because it means Love, who has started 20 NFL games, will receive every cent of that payout.

NFL contracts have three designations when it comes to guaranteed money, which is the most important factor in all of that sport’s contracts. There’s fully guaranteed money, which is money due at signing. Money that’s guaranteed for injury. That’s money protecting the player if he suffers a catastrophic injury, but it’s not guaranteed if healthy. And then there’s guaranteed money that are triggered on a specific day. For example, a player on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 season could get $10 million of his 2028 base salary guaranteed.

At this point, Tagovailoa’s agency and the Dolphins have not clarified the details of his new deal, and that’s likely intentional, to protect it from being scrutinized.

However, once the contract gets turned into the NFL and other agents and teams get to read the fine print, the specifics will come out, and it’ll likely be picked apart, with reports highlighting the good and the bad.

Here’s what we do know about the Tagovailoa’s deal.

We know that Tagovailoa was given a four-year extension worth $212 million in new money, which averages out to be a $53 million a year average when it comes to new money. There are also reports he has bonuses that could be triggered for things like Pro Bowl appearances and playoffs berths that could escalate the contract to $250 million, according to the NFL Network.

However, there could be an unrealistic base salary in the final year of the contract that artificially inflates the deal, like Tyreek Hill’s $45 million salary in 2026, which was inserted into his contract with Miami to make it seem as if he’s averaging $30 million a season.

The Dolphins won’t honor that $45 million season, likely restructuring Hill’s deal before that to get it closer to his real average of $24 million a year.

Tagovailoa’s deal is really a five-year deal because it inherits the fifth-year option, which guarantees the former Alabama standout $23.2 million in 2024. That means he’s officially signed through 2028, but for how much?

We need to know the final figure Tagovailoa will be paid in the next five years because that allows us to calculate what his average per year salary really is, and I promise you it’s nowhere close to $53 million because that would make him the highest paid player in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens starter Lamar Jackson’s deal averages $52 million, and makes him the NFL quarterback with the highest average per season throughout the entire length of his deal, which is five-year, $260 million deal.

The extension Jared Goff got this offseason from the Detroit Lions puts him second at $49.1 million, and then three quarterbacks - Deshaun Watson ($45.8 million), Joe Burrow ($45.1 million) and Kirk Cousins ($45 million) - average more than $45 million or more a season.

If Tagovailoa is in that salary ballpark then the Dolphins clearly waved the white flag because they made him one of the five highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

We need to know how substantial Tagovailoa’s signing bonus is because that sum, and the possible roster bonuses indicate how cap friendly the contract is, and that will help us understand how long this team’s window to build a Super Bowl stays open.

It’s likely that the contract will be manageable for the first three seasons, before Miami restructures it - moving money around to create cap space - which is common when it comes to quarterback deals.

Also, we need to know where’s the backdoor of the deal, the first offseason when Miami could potentially escape the contract by releasing or trading Tagovailoa with a manageable cap hit, just in case the marriage hits a rocky stretch.

Most NFL contracts that large have an escape hatch after the third season, usually when the guaranteed money has been paid.

The largest signing bonus Miami has ever doled out was $50 million to Hill back in 2022, and if Tagovailoa’s front end payout is in that neighborhood, or higher it’s quite possible that Tagovailoa’s extension could have created nearly $8 million in cap space.

That money, which would be added to the $9 million in cap space the Dolphins possessed before doing the extension, can be used now to sign more veterans (Jevon Holland, David Long, Liam Eichenberg, etc.) to extensions, used to acquire more free agents or execute a trade, or carried over to next offseason, when Miami must again rebuild the roster since 30 players projected to make it onto the 53-man roster after training camp are impending free agents next offseason.

That’s more than half the 2024 roster, which means the Dolphins could again be facing a challenging offseason when it comes to managing the team’s finances.

But that’s what happens when a team starts carrying a top end quarterback salary, a contract that eats up 20 percent of the salary cap.

This is a new reality for the Dolphins, but we have to wait for the details of Tagovailoa’s contract to understand how manageable it is, or uncomfortable it might become.