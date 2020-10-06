Kelly Dodd Speaks Out About Wearing 'Drunk Wives Matter' Hat: 'It Was Not Intended to Offend'

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic Kelly Dodd

Kelly Dodd says the "Drunk Wives Matter" hat that she wore at her bridal shower over the weekend "was not intended to offend" anyone.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, spoke out on Instagram after receiving backlash for wearing the hat, which some commenters have slammed as "insensitive" amid ongoing protests against police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them. One was a hat with a play on words since I'm about to be a wife, I'm on a Housewives TV show and might be drunk once in a while," Dodd began.

"It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement," Dodd continued, adding that she "of course" supports "Black lives and racial equality!"

Dodd also slammed accusations that she "supports white supremacy" by sharing a statement — which she has since deleted — from a Housewives fan account that announced they would no longer tune into RHOC.

kelly dodd/instagram

"These are the whack jobs after me!! I am a Mexican and my husband to be (Rick Leventhal) is a Jew!! It says 'WIVES' #dumbass," Dodd captioned a screengrab of the fan page's statement, as captured by The Blast.

According to Dodd's screen grab, the message read: "I have decided to take a stand alongside Bravoingtogether, Bravohistorian, & many other Bravoholics. For the first time in over 10 years, I will not be watching or reporting on the upcoming season of #RHOC because of the vile Kelly Dodd. She is a disgrace and I am honestly appalled that Bravo has decided to keep her on their network. I cannot support a show that supports someone who supports white supremacy. The final straw was her wedding shower gift that said Drunk Lives Matter. No Kelly, Black Lives Matter."

Bravo could not be reached for comment.

KELLY DODD/INSTAGRAM Kelly Dodd

Leventhal showed support for Dodd in the comments section of the deleted post, writing, "I love you," The Blast reported.

The controversy surrounding the hat erupted on Sunday after Dodd posted several photos from her bridal shower, one of which included her sporting the accessory.

Initially responding to the criticism, Dodd said: "My girlfriend brought it for me as a gift. It's a play on words. Some people aren't that smart."

The Bravo star also called the hat a "joke" in a since-deleted Instagram video, according to E! Online.

