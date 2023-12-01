Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband ordered to pay her $2.6 million for overstepping as manager

The singer finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her former manager, in 2022.

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been ordered to pay the "Stronger" singer more than $2.6 million in connection with several business deals he improperly orchestrated.

As Clarkson’s manager, Blackstock conducted contract deals on her behalf that should have been handled by her agent, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Earlier this month, a California labor commissioner ruled that the singer's ex must pay her $2,641,374 for the fees he collected from these deals, which included contracts with The Voice and the Billboard Music Awards.

"Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists," the ruling states, according to PEOPLE. Blackstock’s attorneys have filed to appeal the ruling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson, 41, and Blackstock, 46, started dating in 2013 and got married the same year. The American Idol season 1 winner filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, and their split was finalized two years later. They share two children.



Clarkson has seemed to publicly process her separation through her music. Her latest album, Chemistry, chronicled the totality of her relationship and the complex emotions she's faced over the last few years.

During a performance in August, she changed the lyrics to "Piece By Piece" to transform the track from a romantic tune to a self-love anthem celebrating her independence. She also performed a cover of Gayle's "ABCDEFU" on her talk show in March and altered the lyrics to seemingly reference her divorce.

