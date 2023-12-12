Kelly Clarkson tells a grossed-out Kenan Thompson that she pees in the shower 'almost every time'

“That's awesome. I'm glad that you're open enough to say that,” the "SNL" actor responded sarcastically.

Kelly Clarkson knows that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger — but she’s learning that it might gross out your talk show guests.

Sitting down with Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who was promoting his new memoir When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice From a Professional Clown, the “Since U Been Gone” singer discussed her questionable showering habits. “I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower, I just, I do if I'm in a hurry,” she said. “Now I do happen to be in a hurry often.”

“I'm on the whole other side where I find it to be gross, and I don’t do it,” Thompson responded, and added that when “washing your legs in the shower, like get all the way. You know, don't just leave your ankles out.”

Clarkson thought otherwise. “But wait, when you're washing up here, it does wash down,” she insisted, gesturing to her head and upper body. The singer’s questionable idea seemed to shock Thompson, as he defeatedly responded, “That's how you're — different approaches to life is fine.”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Kenan Thompson and Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Clarkson later moved on to an even harder-hitting question. “Do you pee in the shower?” Clarkson asked.

The comedian admitted that he’s dabbled in the practice. “I would lie if I said I had never done it. But I try not to,” Thompson said. “When I do do it, I always feel so ashamed.”

“I pee almost every time in the shower,” Clarkson proudly proclaimed, suggesting that something about the hot water prompts her to let it all out.

“That's awesome. I'm glad that you're open enough to say that,” Thompson said, with a slightly stunned expression.

Clarkson declared that she feels “productive” with her ability to shower, brush her teeth, and, well, you know, all at the same time.

When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice From a Professional Clown is out now. You can watch the full clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show above.

