Kelly Clarkson surprises Vegas street performer who didn't recognize her with Tina Turner cover

One street performer received a tip she will never forget.

While singing on the Las Vegas strip, a woman received some cash in her tip bucket from an unexpected star. When the performer asked the tipper to sing, she was stunned by her vocals sooner than she realized it was Kelly Clarkson.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the interaction on her Instagram page.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!" Clarkson wrote.

The video shows Clarkson sporting casual attire as she covers Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do with It." The street musician finds herself completely surprised when she pieces together Clarkson's identity.

"The Voice" coach quickly gives her a hug as the two share a heartfelt moment. Clarkson tells the woman that she "sounds so good!"

“Are you f------ kidding me?” the street performers told Clarkson, making her laugh.

Ryan Seacrest commented on the Instagram video writing, "So good 👏🏻."

Reba on 'The Voice': An exclusive sneak peek at Season 24 with the new country icon judge

Clarkson was in town ahead of her Saturday show at the iHeartRadio Music Festival after completing her Vegas residency. During her set, the original "American Idol" performed songs off her album "Chemistry" — a deluxe version that she dropped Friday.

The initial album released in June dives into the singer's emotions around her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"I was very, very angry," Clarkson shared with USA TODAY in June about making the album while going through her divorce. "I know a lot of people have gone through grief or a big tragedy like a divorce and I know it's a common thing, unfortunately. But there's nothing common when you're going through it. It's very foreign, it's horrible. A lot of time stupid, stupid (stuff) gets said and you just can't believe it. I was angry and really hurt."

Story continues

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years and share children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 9.

Contributing: Anika Reed, Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch Kelly Clarkson surprise street artist who didn't recognize her