Kelly Clarkson Stuns Fans With Latest Promo Image For Her New Album



Kelly Clarkson's fans mean everything to her. We imagine that's why the legendary singer decided to put out a new album Kellyoke. Named after a segment on her show, the album features the 40-year-old covering iconic songs from artists like Whitney Houston, SHAED and Radiohead.

Kelly has been sharing images and clips of the tracks all month long. Most recently, the former Voice coach shared a music clip featuring her singing "Queen of the Night" along with a still image of Kelly looking absolutely fierce.

"Happy Friday night y’all! Check out my cover of Queen of the Night! From my very first demo at 17 years old to my first kellyoke album #WhitneyHouston for the win!," she wrote on Instagram.

From what we can see, the American Idol alum wears gold hoop earrings, a black blazer, bright red lipstick and a stunning smokey eye. Her hair is teased and most certainly gives off Queen of the Night vibes.

Fans aren't just thrilled that Kelly is putting out a new album. They also went to the comments sections to share how wonderful they thought the photo was. "Incredible 🔥," one person wrote. "Queen 😍🔥," said another. "Oh my goodness, you are so beautiful, inside and out...You Rock," said another.

Kellyoke will feature six cover songs. Kelly got the idea after the segment on her show, where she's sang everything from Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to Dolly Parton's "Jolene", gained significantly popularity.

