Kelly Clarkson and Son Remington Have Adorable Mother-Son Date Night at Grammys 2024

The mom of two brought her son to the red carpet on music's biggest night

Kelly Clarkson brought a dashing (and diminutive) date with her to the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The singer and talk show host, 41, stepped out for the event with her 7-year-old son Remington Alexander,

The adorable duo complemented each other in high style, with Clarkson in an off-the-shoulder white gown with tuxedo-inspired lapels, and Remington in a red velvet tux with ruffled shirt and colorful boutonniere — plus killer spiked work boots. (Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, 9, did not join them on the carpet.)

Though Remington got a fun moment in front of the cameras Sunday night, there is one steadfast rule that won’t be changing anytime soon for her two kids (whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 47): No social media.

“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” Clarkson told PEOPLE in a chat for her cover story last month “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

Clarkson, who split with Blackstock in 2020 (they finalized their divorce in 2022), said that coming to a consensus on issues like that as co-parents can be tough: "It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough.”

For now, she feels strongly that she's making the right decision.

“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” Clarkson said. “I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram Remington and River

The singer also recalled one recent moment with River that did make her feel especially proud as a parent. “She was wanting a dog so we got one and I was like, ‘Well, what do you want to name her?’ And she was like, ‘I want to name her Charlie because Charlie Brown."

Clarkson responded, "‘Okay. Well, some people might think that it's a boy.’ And she was like, ‘What do I care what people think?’ I was like, ‘I'm sorry. Say it again and slower.’ I felt like I had succeeded as a parent.”



