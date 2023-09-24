Kelly Clarkson sings for a shocked Vegas street performer who 'had no clue' it was her

Kelly Clarkson, queen of impromptu performances, is at it again.

The Grammy-winning singer and talk-show host was minding her own in Las Vegas this weekend when she caught the attention of a street performer who apparently had no idea it was her when she invited her to take the mic for a rendition of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It." The result is a heartwarming encounter, which Clarkson recapped when sharing a video of it on social media.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for [iHeartRadio Music Festival] tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner," Clarkson wrote in the Sunday post. "And then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!"

The clip indeed shows the woman jamming along to Clarkson's performance before pausing as she finally recognizes the OG American Idol winner.

"Are you f---ing kidding me?" she says in shock.

I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya… pic.twitter.com/QU1nNVLp2w — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2023

Clarkson later discussed the interaction during an interview at the festival, explaining that she stopped because the woman was "nailing Tina Turner" when she walked by.

"I was like, 'Oh, we gotta dip into the pocket for that,'" Clarkson said. "So I got my wallet out and I was gonna just go tip her, and then she was like, 'Sing with me, baby.' I was like, 'Alright' and then I started singing and then she literally went, 'Are you Kelly Clarkson?' And I was like, 'Yes, but I didn't want to be a tool about it.'"

Kelly Clarkson talks about her viral singing moment while walking to her #iHeartFestival2023 soundcheck 🙌 #iHeartxAudible pic.twitter.com/OxXNN4InHb — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2023

Clarkson is no stranger to spontaneously busting out her prized pipes. Earlier this year, the star stunned some unsuspecting folks in Los Angeles when she stopped by a shopping center to serenade customers at a coffee shop, a salad joint, and a bakery.

Clarkson was prepared for those pop-up performances, where she offered a sneak peek at her since-released 10th studio album, Chemistry. She released a deluxe version of the LP this past Friday, with one song featuring vocals from her 9-year-old daughter, River Rose.

