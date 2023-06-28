Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Rumored ‘Beef’ With Carrie Underwood: ‘We Don’t Know Each Other’

Today - Season 71 - Credit: Helen Healey/NBC/Getty Image

“I don’t know her” sounds so much shadier coming from Mariah Carey than from Kelly Clarkson. But during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Clarkson used a version of the phrase to address being constantly compared to Carrie Underwood, clarifying: “There’s no beef between us — well, there’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other.”

Clarkson added that while they’ve run into each other a few times, they’ve never actually established any relationship beyond that. It was only after she passionately cleared all of this up that the singer realized that her being pitted against Underwood wasn’t even the question the fan calling in wanted to ask — it was actually: “What was your favorite part of having [Underwood] as a guest on your talk show?”

“Look, everyone always asks me the pitted against each other question,” Clarkson explained as her reason for jumping the gun. “It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that — they don’t do that with dudes. We don’t even know each other well enough to do that. But I’d love to have her there in person. It was during Covid, so it was over Zoom.”

Clarkson also discussed another country star she actually does know and has a friendship with: Reba McEntire. The two singers were connected in a more familial sense when Clarkson married her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whose father was married to McEntire from 1989 to 2015.

“We were friends before Brandon and I even got together,” she explained. “Before she signed up to The Voice, we were texting each other about that. We text each other all the time. I think we’re both women of sound mind that know that life doesn’t work out sometime. She would know best; it’s like literally the same thing.” Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2021. Their relationship, from beginning to end, served as the source material for her latest album Chemistry.

“So, yeah, no hard feelings there,” she added. “Just feelings.”

