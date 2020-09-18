'AGT' Judge Simon Cowell Tweets About His Bike Accident

From Good Housekeeping

America's Got Talent season 15 live shows air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.

It's unclear if judge Simon Cowell will appear in the season 15 finale after enduring an electric bike accident in mid-August.

Simon confirmed on Twitter that he has broken "part" of his back.

Both Kenan Thompson and Kelly Clarkson have filled in for Simon in past episodes.

Simon Cowell has not been appearing on America's Got Talent episodes after getting into an accident in August.

While hanging out with his son, Eric, and testing his new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California, the AGT judge reportedly fell and broke his back. He had to undergo six hours of surgery and is now recovering.

And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon.



— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

After reports surfaced, Simon took to Twitter to thank his nurses and doctors and explain in his own words what had happened. "Some good advice...If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," the former American Idol judge wrote.

Because of his accident, Simon has not been on recent AGT live shows. First, talk show host Kelly Clarkson filled in as a guest judge in Simon's absence. Then, NBC asked Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson to temporarily be on the panel.

On Instagram, the AGT account shared that the entire Got Talent family was "hoping" Simon would have a speedy recovery and that they all "look forward" to seeing him on set soon.

When is Simon Cowell coming back to AGT?

In mid-August, Howie told E! News that the NBC show was "a little bit in disarray." But even still, Howie offered an optimistic update on the judge.

"We were worried about our friend and our boss, and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering," the Deal or No Deal host said.

Howie continued: "The latest I've heard is that after a six-hour operation, and some fused discs and the rod put in his back, yesterday, he was up on his feet, already, he's already mobile!"

Howie also said that he "wouldn't count out seeing Simon again before this season's end."





