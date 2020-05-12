Kelly Clarkson Is Selling Her Los Angeles Home for $10 Million and We're Very Interested

From Country Living

Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles home has been listed for sale for $9,995,000.

The singer and Voice coach has been living with her family on their Montana ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson is selling her house in Los Angeles for nearly $10 million and (after we win the lottery, of course) our only question is, where do we sign?

Jokes aside, this gorgeous 9,839 sq. ft. home is going to make some lucky buyer very happy. Located in the San Fernando Valley area of Encino, the custom-built house boasts eight-bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-baths.

A Compass listing for the home describes it as "inspirational and practical," with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, and romantic, high-pitched ceilings. The outdoor space sounds just as inviting, with a sparkling pool, a firepit, a fully equipped kitchen, and even a pizza oven!

It's hard to imagine anyone wanting to give this place up! But since the coronavirus crisis took hold, Kelly and her family — including husband Brandon Blackstock, kids River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3, and her step-children, Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18 — have traded in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the peace and tranquility of their Montana ranch.

The singer recently gave fans a tour of the stunning ranch property, where she is also filming new episodes of The Voice, as well as her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” Kelly said in the YouTube video tour. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

