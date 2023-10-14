Kelly Clarkson Says She Would 'Love' to Write Music with Mariah Carey

"I love you, Mariah Carey," the singer said on 'The Tonight Show' Friday

Kelly Clarkson is manifesting a Mariah Carey songwriting collab!

The "Since U Been Gone" singer, 41, shared that she wants to take the "Hero" songstress, 54, up on her offer to write a song together after accidentally turning a chance to do so down years ago.

Ahead of her own talk show’s season premiere, Clarkson appeared on The Tonight Show Friday and opened up about the accidental diss to host Jimmy Fallon.

The American Idol alum began by sharing that the first song she ever performed in front of people was Carey's “Vision of Love.”

“I would love to say I was brave and bold. I was just stupid,” she told Fallon, 49, adding: “I just love the song.”

When asked if she ever told Carey, who she said she is a “huge fan” of, Clarkson said she has not — but did reflect on a different interaction she had with the singer.

“She knows I adore her because I’ve run into her several times, and she’s probably got me on some security list to keep me away,” she joked before saying that she “did something stupid.”

“She came on The Voice, and we were working together, and sometimes I say everything that’s in my brain, and I shouldn’t do that,” Clarkson began, referring to Carey’s 2018 appearance as an adviser on the NBC competition show.

The Stronger songstress went on to say that after complimenting each other’s songwriting abilities, Carey suggested that they pen a song together, and Clarkson accidentally turned down the offer.

“I walked away, and my friends were like, ‘Do you realize you just told Mariah Carey ‘No?’ ” Clarkson told Fallon with a laugh.

She continued, “That’s not what I meant. I meant the best writing for me does not come out in that scenario. I’m usually alone. Any time you see my name on a song, I wrote it, usually, alone."

“You would love to write a song with Mariah Carey,” Fallon then said, as Clarkson confirmed that she would, saying, “I would love to … I love you, Mariah Carey.”

Clarkson first reflected on the moment on Las Culturistas in July, telling hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that she has only written in the same room as other people “twice in my life because I'm just not a vulnerable writer.”

“I don’t want to sit in a room with you, ma’am, you have like a billion No. 1s!” the “Because Of You” singer joked.

The former Voice judge also praised Carey’s songwriting abilities, an oft-underlooked aspect of her artistry.

“I’m such a huge fan of being her street team in terms of her being one of the best writers ever,” she said. “No one talks about it! They always talk about the songbird and I’m like, ‘Great, vocals for days, obviously.’ But, guys, name another artist that’s that successful that wrote it all."

