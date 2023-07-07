Kelly Clarkson Says Divorce from Brandon Blackstock Made Their Kids Question 'Definition of Love'

Kelly Clarkson says her family structure has left her kids with questions about what different kinds of love look like

Kelly Clarkson's kids have questions about love.

Appearing on the Podcrushed podcast in an episode released Wednesday, the talk show host and mom of two, 41, admitted that her kids have shared questions and concerns about love.

"When you do go through a divorce, especially with young kids, the definition of love comes up quite a bit," she told the hosts.

Clarkson admitted that son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, have asked, "So you don't love daddy anymore?"



The singer, who shares the two kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage — said she assures her kids that she does love their father.



"I love that Daddy gave me you two. We just don't like each other like we did. It's just different now," she recalled telling them.

Clarkson said the hard part comes when "You can see it on their face, they question, 'Can your love change for me?' "

"It's hard. and then it's hard when they go, 'Why don't I have a grandpa from you? You told me love is different with a parent and a child than with a husband and a wife. But it's not because your dad left you,' " she shared, referencing her relationship with her late, estranged dad.

While appearing on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast in June, Clarkson chatted with hosts Matt Rogers, 33, and Bowen Yang, 32, about her family's move to New York City and the rumors that she's interested in doing Broadway.

Clarkson revealed that her kids haven't made their way to New York yet as their family spends summers on Clarkson's ranch in Montana.

"They've been here off and on for vacations, but they haven't actually lived here, going to school here, done that here so that's happening right when they start school," she began.

"My son is very excited. My daughter, I'm still winning over. It's not New York, it's the fact that she just has friends," Clarkson explained, "Now my son is like, 'My friends will be fine, let's go.' He loves New York."



Read the original article on People.