Kelly Clarkson runs off stage after wardrobe malfunction during concert: 'I think my boob's showing'

Kelly Clarkson had to temporarily break away from the stage after suffering a wardrobe malfunction at a recent concert.

As captured in a fan video posted to social media, the Grammy award-winner had just started to perform her 2012 hit "Catch My Breath" at a closed-door event in Minnesota when she paused the show to ask her bandmates if her garment had accidentally become a little too revealing.

"Am I good?" Clarkson asked, placing her hands over her chest. "Wait, hold on." As the band came to an abrupt halt, the singer asked again, "Should I fix it?"

Turning toward the audience, Clarkson then explained, "I think my boob's showing." She then took off toward the side of the stage to quickly remedy the issue.

A rep for Clarkson didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Wednesday.

Although the video cuts off shortly after Clarkson departed the stage, a set list for the show indicates that she returned to perform several more songs, including "Whole Lotta Woman," "Miss Independent," "Stronger," and "Since U Been Gone."

Clarkson didn't let the moment get her down and appeared to make light of the situation while saying her goodbyes at the end of the show.

"Thank you so much! I'm sorry for the show," Clarkson said, laughing, per another crowd video. "Have a great night, y'all!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: