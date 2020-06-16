Kelly Clarkson is Reportedly Spending Quality Time with Her Kids in Los Angeles After Divorce Announcement

From Country Living

Kelly Clarkson is spending time with her children in Los Angeles amid the sad news of her divorce filing from husband Brandon Blackstock.

On Friday, the singer was photographed taking her dog for a walk in her neighborhood.

Kelly Clarkson is focusing on what matters most in the days after filing for divorce from her husband, music manager Brandon Blackstock.



A source tells People magazine that the singer has been spending quality time with the couple's two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, at their home in Los Angeles.

“She has been low-key and mostly stayed at home,” the source said. “She seems to be doing okay.”



Last week, fans were shocked to learn that Kelly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, on June 4, 2020. The talk show host and Voice coach cited "irreconcilable differences" in the filing, which listed the couple's separation date as "TBD," according to People.

On Friday, Kelly was photographed taking her dog for a walk around her neighborhood in L.A., marking the first time she'd been seen in public since the sad news of her divorce filing broke. According to People, she was not wearing her wedding ring at the time.

Kelly and her family have been living on their Montana ranch since March as they practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis. The family appeared to be closer than ever in recent months, as the singer shared fun glimpses of their home life on the ranch. In April, Kelly even posted a sweet video of her husband and kids wishing her a happy birthday, with Brandon saying, "Happy birthday, baby. I love you more than you'll ever know."

