Kelly Clarkson releases powerful post-divorce songs — and teases Chemistry song with Steve Martin

The talk show host actually gave us her first post-split track as an unexpected present on her 2021 holiday album. (The lead single off When Christmas Comes Around..., titled "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" was a cheery bird-flip to an ex who didn't have the power to dampen her Christmas spirit.) But now she's ready to bare her soul music-loving soul on her upcoming album Chemistry — beginning with new songs "mine" and "me", which Clarkson released overnight.

"We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," the Voice coach says in a statement released to EW.

"I'm losing hope in love / and I've lost all in faith," Clarkson admits nonchalantly on "mine". And in truth, the Grammy winner has said in interviews she has no intention of marrying again after finalizing her divorce last March following 7 years of marriage to Blackstock, who served as the loving inspiration for her 2015 hit "Piece by Piece".

"I told you I wanted you / but you needed me to need you.... Your insecurity was the death of you and me," she says on the second new single, "me."

But Clarkson refuses to stay down: "I don't need somebody to hold / don't need somebody to love me / don't need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / let go of the pain I've been holding / Don't need to need somebody / when I got me," she concludes the track.

These two new songs are just the first taste of Chemistry, out June 23. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album," Clarkson says in her statement. "Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

And at least two of those songs will feature familiar names, with "i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)" and "that's right (feat. Sheila E.)" closing out the 14-track album.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling," Clarkson — who will have a residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas this summer — says of choosing the name for her new album. "It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

Full Chemistry track list

"mine" "high road" "me" "down to you" "chemistry" "favorite kind of high" "magic" "light house" "rock hudson" "my mistake" "red flag collector" "i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)" "that's right (feat. Sheila E.)"

Read the full lyrics to both songs on Clarkson's Instagram post below:

