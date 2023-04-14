Kelly Clarkson Reclaims Her Spotlight on New Singles ‘Me’ and ‘Mine’

image-4 - Credit: Brian Bowen Smith

Kelly Clarkson doubled up for her first release of original music in six years. Ahead of her forthcoming album Chemistry, set for release on June 23, the singer has introduced the record with two separate outlooks on two different songs, “Me” and “Mine.”

“We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” Clarkson explained in a statement. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

“Mine” is listed as the second song on the album’s 14-song tracklist, with “Me” appearing slightly further down. During a quiet acoustic moment at the start of the first song, Clarkson ponders how she arrived in this current moment. “You know I questioned every moment, everything you said/Thought with you my heart wasn’t meant to break,” she sings. “I can’t believe I let you in/I can’t believe I stayed as long as I stayed.”

She follows her disbelief with a seemingly sweet gesture towards an amicable split before tearing it all down. “I hope one day will take your heart and hold it tight/Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside,” she offers. “And right when you think that it’s perfect, they cross the line/And steal your shine, like you did mine.”

Clarkson co-wrote “Me” with rising singer-songwriter Gayle. The ballad, stacked with layers of harmonies, establishes her independence in the aftermath of a relationship coming to an end. “I bet you feel the absence of my love every night/There’s no one else, you are the reason I said goodbye,” she sings. “Cause I don’t need somebody to scold me/Don’t need somebody that hurts me/Don’t need somebody who feels weak standing next to me.”

In her statement, Clarkson added: “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Just over a month after Chemistry is released, Clarkson will reclaim her spotlight on stage at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for the 10-date residency Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson. “I could only commit to 10 shows, that’s why it’s exclusive,” Clarkson told the Kelly Clarkson Show audience as she announced the performances and surprised a fan with tickets. “I ain’t adding more, I’m telling you right now.”

Chemistry Tracklist:

“Skip This Part”

“Mine”

“High Road”

“Me”

“Down To You”

“Chemistry”

“Favorite Kind Of High”

“Magic”

“Lighthouse”

“Rock Hudson”

“My Mistake”

“Red Flag Collector”

“I Hate Love (Feat. Steve Martin)”

“That’s Right (Feat. Sheila E.)”

