Kelly Clarkson to Perform a Tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2022 ACMs: 'I Love Her So Much'

Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to channel Dolly at the 2022 ACM Awards!

On Wednesday, the award show announced that Clarkson will pay tribute to host Dolly Parton with a special performance.

Though no details have been revealed about the performance, Clarkson, 39, first broke the exciting news during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and said "I love her so much."

"One word: DOLLY," she wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip announcing the exciting news. "That's right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year's @ACMawards, I'll be performing a tribute to the show's host @DollyParton! Don't miss the #ACMawards LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo."

Parton, 76, later commented a red heart emoji on the post.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on March 7 in Las Vegas and include a star-studded list of performers beginning with Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Parton will also take the stage for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" with Kelsea Ballerini from her upcoming album Run, Rose, Run. Co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are also set to perform together.

Meanwhile, more performances include: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Walker Hayes, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

Stapleton and Hayes each have five nominations on the big night, while Pearce has four. Rhett will compete for two, while Ballerini and Morris each have one.

Pearce and McBryde will team up for their twice-nominated hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform "Just the Way."

Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Hayes, Lambert and Stapleton trail with five apiece.

This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.