Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, and Sheila E. Shake Our Souls With Their "Higher Love" Cover

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix, Kelly Clarkson, Matt Sallee and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, and Sheila E. perform onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, and iconic drummer Sheila E. are a dream musical team that we'd watch any day of the week. The a cappella group and The Voice judge teamed up on Oct. 14 to kick off the Billboard Music Awards for a powerful performance of "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston, with the help of plenty of virtual singers.

Clarkson - who hosted the show for the third consecutive time - is known to deliver showstopping covers as part of her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and we can't get enough. The way she hits those whistle tones? Whew! Check out the entire incredible rendition of Houston's hit below - we'd love to see this group perform together again very soon.