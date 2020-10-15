Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, and Sheila E. Shake Our Souls With Their "Higher Love" Cover

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, and iconic drummer Sheila E. are a dream musical team that we'd watch any day of the week. The a cappella group and The Voice judge teamed up on Oct. 14 to kick off the Billboard Music Awards for a powerful performance of "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston, with the help of plenty of virtual singers.
Clarkson - who hosted the show for the third consecutive time - is known to deliver showstopping covers as part of her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and we can't get enough. The way she hits those whistle tones? Whew! Check out the entire incredible rendition of Houston's hit below - we'd love to see this group perform together again very soon.