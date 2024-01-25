Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Having to 'Sneak' Vegetables for Her Son — but Laments, 'He Will Smell It Out!'

The talk show host shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and son Remington Alexander Blackstock attend Clarkson's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

It’s not just you — even Kelly Clarkson can’t get her kids to eat vegetables.

During a conversation with Chrissy Teigen and David Chang on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the parents bonded over how hard it is to get their kids to eat a balanced diet.

After restaurateur Chang, 46, admitted that his kids are picky about what he cooks, Clarkson, 41, felt a wave of relief. “That actually makes me feel good,” she admitted.

“When I do cook, I’m like, ‘Do you know how hard this was for me? I don’t do this.’ And I feel like I did a good job and they do not eat it,” she said, referring to her kids — daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7 — who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“It makes me feel good that you are an actual chef. They are just like, ‘Hard pass, where’s the mac and cheese?’ ” she continued.

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram Kelly Clarkson and her kids, Remington Alexander and River Rose

Teigen, 38, also commiserated with her Chrissy & Dave Dine Out partner and the talk show host.

“I definitely take orders,” she admitted of her son Miles’ pickiness. “At this point with Miles, I said the other day, he doesn’t eat vegetables. I mean not a carrot stick. It’s just like a big fight with him.”

Clarkson agreed, to which Teigen said, “Thank you. No one wants to admit to that.”

“I have to sneak it in, into a cup that is colorful, that you can’t tell what the color is,” Clarkson explained of how difficult it is to get Remington to eat well. “And that’s how I sneak it in — in like a juice or a smoothie. He will not do it. He will smell it out and be like, ‘This is a vegetable.’ And he is like hard against it.”

Clarkson also admitted, “I have sent him to bed hungry.” Whereas Teigen said she finds herself waiting hand and foot to get Miles, 5, to eat.

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram Kelly Clarkson are her kids River Rose and Remington Alexander

Last week, the mother of four — she also shares Luna, 7, Esti, 1, and Wren, 7 months with husband John Legend — told Jimmy Kimmel that her oldest is “the best eater” but Miles “still has not had a vegetable.”

While Teigen and Chang’s kids might be hard to feed, it turns out that’s just one more thing their little ones, who are great friends, have in common.

“They have met many times,” Chang told PEOPLE of the relationship between his sons, Hugo, 4, and Gus, 2, and Teigen’s kids. “They get along great, And I think that Luna is always a big sister to the kids.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays (check local listings).



Read the original article on People.