Kelly Clarkson Is Leaning on Blake Shelton Through Her Divorce... and He Happens to Be Managed by Her Ex

Kelly Clarkson recently filed for divorce from her husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock, and apparently she's been leaning on fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton to get her through this tough time. “Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” a source tells Us Weekly. "Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.”

Somewhat awkwardly, Brandon is Blake's manager—which kinda puts him in a complicated position. (Not as awkward a position as Kelly's in though, considering Brandon is also her manager.) Even more complicated? Kelly's been leaning on her former touring partner Reba McEntire, who happens to be Brandon's step-mom. “[Kelly] broke the news to Reba,” a source says. “Reba’s supportive of both Brandon and Kelly’s decision to split. She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge.”

Apparently, work is what ultimately came between Kelly and Brandon, and their time in quarantine together only amplified the issues in their relationship. That said, their divorce seems to be amicable so far, and a source told ET that they “haven’t cut each other off” and plan to "put the kids first."

Kelly recently released a new edition of "Kellyoke," in which she performed Aretha Franklin's classic ballad of betrayal, "Chain of Fools." Fans were quick to share their theories about Kelly's song choice, and offered their support for her during this difficult time.

