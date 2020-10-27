Kelly Clarkson, Jack Harlow, Meek Mill Take Part in Innovative Voting Campaign From Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records’ voting coalition ATL Votes has launched the 36% Campaign, named after the fact that only 36% of eligible voters aged 18-29 voted in the 2018 midterm election, according to the Census Bureau. Various artists signed to the label aim to illustrate the importance of voting by showcasing what this low percentage would look — and sound — like for hit music videos and songs.

Kelly Clarkson, Jack Harlow, boy band Why Don’t We, Meek Mill, Cordae, Grouplove and Portugal. The Man, among others, will release rough-cut, shortened videos of some of their biggest hits, such as Grouplove’s beloved “Tongue Tied” and Portugal. The Man’s five-time platinum Grammy award-winning “Feel It Still,” which has been edited to be 36% visible and stripped of key instrumental elements, including its signature bassline.

The current list of videos released also includes Clarkson’s “Love So Soft,” Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’ (Adrenaline),” Meek’s “Young Black America” and Cordae’s “RNP.” Each campaign video was edited by music video director Stephan Gray, with audio remixes of “Tongue Tied” and “Feel It Still” done by Sean Harvey.

Earlier this year, Atlantic Records employees formed a company-wide task force to get out the vote by mobilizing the label’s star-studded roster to bolster youth voter registration and turnout. Through a partnership with HeadCount, a nonprofit that coalitions with musicians to promote democratic participation, ATL Votes’ has brought in a team of experts to realize its mission.

In addition to social media campaigns, ATL Votes has integrated HeadCount’s voter registration tools into its artists’ websites, email lists and livestreams, along with launching competitions for fans to win video chats with artists if they check their registration status. For more information on voting and the 36% Campaign, please visit https://www.atlanticrecordsvotes.com/.

