Kelly Clarkson Has Girls Trip To Las Vegas amid Divorce: 'I Dare You to Have a Better Time'

Kelly Clarkson is enjoying a well-needed getaway!

On Friday, the singer shared a photo of herself and two of her friends, posing together at TopGolf — a driving range and bar in Las Vegas.

Though the trio are wearing their masks and sunglasses, they appeared to be all smiles, embracing in a huddle.

"Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait... I dare you to have a better time than me right now 😜" Clarkson captioned the photo.

Strait is set to perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday night.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Is 'Doing Great and Facing Forward' amid Divorce from Brandon Blackstock: Source

Clarkson's fun-filled trip comes amid her messy split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. Earlier this week, she requested to legally restore her famous last name as a judge upheld the former couple's prenuptial agreement.

Blackstock had contested the document, which protects Clarkson's assets — including the Montana ranch where he is currently living, TMZ reports — and income earned during the marriage, arguing that each should instead be split between the two.

The singer has asked to legally change her name moving forward. "Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment" the document states, according to The Blast. Clarkson is also asking for a default judgment in her case in order to finalize her divorce, the outlet reported.

2018 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, and was granted custody of her two children — daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5 — back in November.

In July, the "Since U Been Gone" singer requested that a judge sign off on the divorce and declare her legally single, writing in a declaration to the court obtained by PEOPLE, that both she and Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month — and days after a Los Angeles County judge ordered the songstress to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support — a source told PEOPLE that Clarkson is "facing forward" and prioritizing the former couple's children.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson to Pay Brandon Blackstock Nearly $200,000 a Month in Spousal and Child Support

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," a first source explained. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

The source added that the six-figure monthly settlement is solely temporary after a previous source told PEOPLE that the agreed-upon amount is half of what Blackstock — who used to work as Clarkson's manager — initially requested.

"The court order is what it is," the source detailed. "It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

Above all, Clarkson's priority is her two children. "When she doesn't work, she is all about being a mom," a second source told PEOPLE. "She loves being with her kids."