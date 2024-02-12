Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King and Gwen Stefani Get in the 2024 Super Bowl Spirit in Kristin Juszczyk Puffer Vests

The stars are just the latest famous faces to support the rising designer's work

Getty Gwen Stefani, Gayle King and Kelly Clarkson

The hottest ticket of the weekend is the 2024 Super Bowl, and the hottest fashion item is a vest designed by Kristin Juszczyk.

Designer Kristin Juszczyk — the 29-year-old wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk — creates custom game day outfits for NFL fellow wives and girlfriends as well as fans.

In January, after Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted at a NFL wild-card game wearing custom puffer coats Juszczyk and her work went viral.

After a whirlwind few weeks, Juszczyk’s designs were a fixture during Super Bowl weekend, having been spotted on Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King and Gwen Stefani in 48 hours.

All wore a Juszczyk’s gray vest with the number “58” for Super Bowl 58 emblazoned on it.

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram Kristin Juszczyk on Instagram

Said Kelly Clarkson in an Instagram post: “Shout out to @kristinjuszczyk for this amazing vest!

The talk show host added, “I’ve been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas! It’s so cozy and I’m loving all your designs you’ve been making ❤️ much love!”

Clarkson also used the post to show love for one team in particular, “Since my Cowboys didn’t make it, let’s go 49ers!” she wrote.

“Crying. Sobbing. Kelly you’re a legend,” Juszczyk wrote on her Instagram Stories in response to Clarkson’s post.

Gayle King/Instagram Gayle King on Instagram

Meanwhile, King said, “I think this is a perfect addition to my ‘outfit’ for superbowl Sunday … thank YOU @kristinjuszczyk! I love what you’re doing and cheering you on …”

Gwen Stefani posted a reel about the piece. On a split screen, Stefani read the note Juszczyk wrote to her on top.

“Gwen, I hope you love my puffer vest I made,” Stafani read, interjecting “What!” in amazement.

“It would be an honor to see you rock it. I love your style and everything you stand for. Kristin,” Stefani read.

In response, she said, “Oh my God! Mwah! Thank you. I love it!”

On the bottom of the screen, a video played of Stefani wearing the vest out and about with a message that read: “The collab u have all been waiting for @kristinjuszczyk !!! 🖤♥️💜 thank u for my #superbowllviii vest 🥰 i absolutely LUV it :) i am so inspired by ur talent + creativity ✨🏈 gx”

gwen stefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani on Instagram

As for Juszczyk’s game-day fit, she made herself a jacket comprised of jerseys her husband has worn throughout the years.

"I've had this idea for three years now," Juszczyk told PEOPLE exclusively during a chat ahead of the Super Bowl for her partnership with FedEx.

For the big day she also created a bomber jacket for her husband emblazoned with some of his teammates names and signatures.

Last week Juszczyk showed off the hard work that goes into her creations. She posted an Instagram of scars on her fingertips “from stabbing myself my accident with a needle are getting craaaaazy," she wrote.

Ultimately Juszczyk, who scored an NFL licensing deal granting her the opportunity to use the NFL’s logos on her clothing, wants to design for everyone.

"This is something that I've been so passionate about. I feel like there's a huge gap in the market, and I have so many designs that I know women want. It's just a matter of being able to get it out there."



The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

