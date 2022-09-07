Kelly Clarkson Fans Demand 'The Voice' to “Bring Her Back” After Seeing New Instagram



Kelly Clarkson is moving on from The Voice with new exciting projects — but that doesn’t mean fans are ready to say goodbye to her.

NBC is continuing to count down the days until the premiere of The Voice season 22 later this fall and has started to tease the magic that’s currently happening behind the scenes. On August 8, the singing competition show’s official Instagram posted a clip of the coaches filming promo footage for the 2022 season. While country music singer Blake Shelton welcoming back his now-wife Gwen Stefani was a heartwarming moment, it seems like some folks were caught off guard by Camila Cabello sitting next to John Legend.

ICYMI: Back in June, fans discovered that Kelly and Ariana Grande had subtly left the show when the two didn't appear in a promotional TikTok featuring the new season's coaches. The snippet confirmed Gwen's return as a coach and that Camila, a former battle advisor, would be joining the panel.

Now, Voice fans are protesting the latest promotional Instagram video sans the American Idol alum. “Where is Kelly? No Kelly, no Voice!” one person wrote in the show’s comments section. “Kelly was the life of the party!! Bring her backkkk,” another added. “Nope, Not watching... Ariana and Kelly were the best thing to happen to The Voice,” a different fan said.

On the other hand, lots of folks shared their excitement over the new coach lineup. “IM SO EXCITED!!! #TeamCamila ❤️❤️,” a follower commented. “Gwen is soooo stunning!!! #TeamGwen 😍😍😍,” someone else said. “#teamblake forever,” another quipped.

So, what is Kelly up to these days? Apart from snagging her third Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly has a new album out and is likely spending time with her 7-year-old daughter, River, and 6-year-old son, Remington.

Before leaving The Voice, Kelly hinted that her schedule was changing to ensure she has enough quality time with her kids. “I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work,” she said in an Instagram Live Q&A in January. “Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

That said, fans shouldn’t rule Kelly completely out. She could return when viewers are least expecting it ...

