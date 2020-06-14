How Kelly Clarkson Is Doing After Filing for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

From ELLE

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson and Blackstock had "been having problems for several months" and that they realized, while in quarantine, that their marriage couldn't be saved

Per People, The Voice coach was photographed taking her dog for a walk in her L.A. neighborhood on Friday, which was reportedly the first time she stepped out since the news of her filing went public. She's been keeping things low-key while spending time with the children she shares with the music manager, River, 6, and Remington, 4.

"Kelly is spending time in L.A. with her kids," a source told People. "She has been low-key and mostly stayed at home. She seems to be doing okay."

Last August, Clarkson, who now has her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on NBC, opened up about their lives in an interview with People. They discussed their decision to move their family from Nashville and to L.A.

"It was a big decision for us," Clarkson said. She also shared how she feels about parenthood so far: "Some days, I totally hide in a bathroom and I’m crying, going, 'Oh my God, this is a lot.' Everybody does. Every parent does, especially when you're like, 'Am I screwing up my children? Or nailing it? I have no idea. I'm sure a little of both.'"

