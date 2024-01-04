Kelly Clarkson Claims Ex Brandon Blackstock Felt She Wasn't 'Sexy' Enough For 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson successfully served as a coach on “The Voice” for nine seasons, but one person who allegedly doubted her qualifications was her then-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

In court documents obtained by the New York Post and publicized Tuesday, Clarkson claims that Blackstock once told her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to join the NBC talent competition series.

Blackstock ― who, for years, acted as Clarkson’s manager ― also allegedly told her that her public persona was “too similar” to that of another “Voice” coach, country musician Blake Shelton, and that NBC executives were “looking for a more sex symbol type” like the singer Rihanna.

The Post also reports that, when asked about the discussion in court, Clarkson told her lawyer Ed McPherson: “Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays.”

Clarkson went on to join “The Voice” for Season 14 in 2018 and continued with the show through its 21st season in 2021. She returned for Season 23, which wrapped in May of last year.

Brandon Blackstock, left, and Kelly Clarkson split in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Blackstock hasn’t commented publicly on the Post’s story. In November, however, a California labor commissioner ordered him to pay Clarkson more than $2.6 million over unlawful business deals he made on his ex-wife’s behalf.

Clarkson split from Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. They share a daughter, River Rose, 9, and a son, Remington Alexander, 7.

Clarkson initially had to pay Blackstock $115,000 a month in spousal support, but those payments reportedly came to an end this month. The “American Idol” veteran and talk show host also alluded to the demise of her marriage on her 10th studio album, “Chemistry,” released last year.

In an interview with People published Wednesday, Clarkson opened up about her use of songwriting as a “healthy outlet” for her grief.

“The level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard,” she said. “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

