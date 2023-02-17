Kelly Clarkson Channels a '90s Dance Party with Empowering Kellyoke Cover of Cher's 'Strong Enough'

Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about writing empowering anthems — and for those that she didn't write, she certainly knows how to make them her own.

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old host and vocal great performed a high-energy cover of Cher's "Strong Enough" for her daily Kellyoke segment.

The performance started with a gentle piano backing Clarkson's pipes as she sang the first verse, before her stage lights shined bright at the top of chorus. The rest of her band — fittingly called My Band Y'all — then joined in for the dance-worthy number as Clarkson belted the remainder of the tune.

"I don't need your sympathy / There's nothing you can say or do for me / And I don't want a miracle / You'll never change for no one," Clarkson sang alongside the piano. "And I hear your reasons why / Where did you sleep last night? / And was she worth it / Was she worth it?"

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Strong Enough' By Cher

The Kelly Clarkson Show

During the cover of the 1998 classic, Clarkson wore a funky patterned dress with one of her go-to belts, proving she's also "Strong Enough" to take a fun fashion risk, too.

The Cher track was penned by songwriters Mark Taylor and Paul Barry for her 1998 LP Believe, and ended up peaking at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself earned a Grammy nod for best pop vocal album the following year, and proved to be a commercial success while peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has toyed with a Cher song on her show, either. After meeting Cher for the first time at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Clarkson shared a performance of "If I Could Turn Back Time" in 2019, and the host even had the music legend, 76, on her show back in December.

Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During Cher's appearance on the talk show, the two women reminisced on their respective visits to Willie Nelson's tour bus over the years. "I was shocked that [your '70s perfume] didn't smell like marijuana. I'm just going to be honest with you up front," Clarkson said. "I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus.'"

"Oh my God, I've been on Willie Nelson's bus," Cher replied. "It smells exactly like marijuana."

After Clarkson explained that she got a "contact high" from Nelson's bus, Cher compared the vehicle to a Los Angeles dispensary. "It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in — but when you walked out, you were definitely hungry," Cher said.

Other recent performances during Clarkson's Kellyoke segment have included Labelle's 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade" The Mamas & The Papas' "California Dreamin'," Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't," Rihanna's "Umbrella" and SWV's "I'm So Into You."