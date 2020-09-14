Kelly Clarkson admits her life has been 'little bit of a dumpster' since filing for divorce

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson got real talking about life after filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock during a "Today" show interview.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster," Clarkson, 38, admitted to host Willie Geist during a video call Sunday. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

"I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce," Clarkson continued. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet, because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

In June, Clarkson filed for divorce with husband and manager Blackstock, after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.They have two children: daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. and Clarkson is stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a previous m

Clarkson won a Daytime Emmy in June for "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and thanked her former spouse. "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV," she shouted out to him on Twitter.

But Clarkson said her upcoming album will be filled with the emotions she's been feeling leading up to and since the split.

"This next record will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," she said. "The whole record is basically every emotion that you experience from the beginning of a relationship to end of what it is now. It's been very therapeutic for me."

It's the first time she has ever delved into so many "personal" issues in an album, still untitled and due out next year. Clarkson admits it does get a little bizarre playing the personal music with her kids listening and even singing along.

"There's one that my kids sing in the car, because I'm going through mixes, it's like, 'This is weird, It's your relationship,' " says Clarkson, who doesn't believe they understand the deeper meaning. "That's a little different. But whatever. It is what it is."'

Clarkson will back with Season 2 of her talk show and also be back coaching "The Voice" on Oct. 19. "We're lucky, because we get to hear live music. Not everyone gets that right now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Clarkson tells 'Today': Divorce life has been 'a dumpster'