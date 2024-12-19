Kelly and Charleston Southern host North Alabama

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-9) at North Alabama Lions (7-4)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits North Alabama after Taje' Kelly scored 25 points in Charleston Southern's 82-63 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Lions are 4-1 in home games. North Alabama leads the ASUN with 37.1 points in the paint led by Will Soucie averaging 7.3.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-6 away from home. Charleston Southern ranks fifth in the Big South with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Reis Jones averaging 2.3.

North Alabama is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions.

Kelly is averaging 16.8 points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press