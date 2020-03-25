'Very, very dangerous' Goop 'expert' slammed for bizarre coronavirus video

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kelly Brogan, M.D, a controversial holistic psychiatrist, published a lengthy video seemingly denying the existence of coronavirus. (Images via Getty Images/Vimeo)

A controversial psychiatrist and frequent Goop contributor released an eyebrow-raising new video in which she claims that the novel coronavirus might not exist.

Kelly Brogan, M.D., a best-selling author and Manhattan-based holistic women’s health psychiatrist took to Facebook, Instagram and Vimeo to share her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic in a lengthy video entitled “What Is Going On?”

The “trusted expert” of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness brand Goop caused concern when she encouraged people to free themselves from the “concept of contagion” and entertain “different narratives” about the global health crisis that has killed more than 20,000 people worldwide.

In a 23 minute video, Brogan, a known anti-vaxxer and AIDS denier, said she no longer believes in the idea of infection and contagion.

Kelly Brogan, M.D created a 23 minute video in which she denies the existence of the coronavirus. Image via Getty Images.

“Am I convinced that this is true, that there are little invisible pathogens that randomly jump around from person to person and have the capacity to really harm, injure and even kill?” Brogan asked. “...That’s a really hard way to live. At a time when we know that our biology knows that we need each other. We need touch, we need contact we need togetherness.”

Brogan encouraged followers to explore some of the alternative explanations for the global pandemic, such as the recent argument by holistic family medicine specialist Thomas Cowan, M.D. In a recent video, Cowan suggested that COVID-19 was caused by 5G technology, which experts have since debunked. Brogan summarized Cowan’s claims, suggesting that there is a “theatrical” cover up by celebrities and media to cover-up the root cause.

Brogan’s offering of potential theories range from a financial conspiracy crafted by “power holders” in the “vaccine and medical space” to a targeted punishment towards “dissident nations” like Italy for protesting enforced vaccines policy. Perhaps even more troubling, was Brogan’s suggestion that medical staff may be incorrectly filing death certificates.

What Is Going On? from Kelly Brogan MD on Vimeo.

“There are other theories about what’s going on that have nothing to do with a virus spreading. That literally suggests, there is potentially no such thing as a coronavirus,” she said. “There is a tremendous lack of vigilance around the declaration of cause of death in hospitals... ‘Cardiorespiratory collapse’ was the phrase I was encouraged and taught to put on a death certificate if we didn’t immediately know the cause of death.”

Brogan goes on to posit that the fear surrounding COVID-19 may be responsible for deaths, rather than an actual virus. She also attributes illness as “a direct expression of psycho spiritual, psycho emotional realities that are subconscious to us.”

According to the Daily Beast, Facebook (which also owns Instagram) removed the video, which had already received more than 75,000 views, following the outlet’s inquiries regarding Brogan. A spokesperson from the social media platform said, “These videos violate our policies and have been removed from both Facebook and Instagram.”

British pharmacologist David Colquhoun told the publication there is no scientific basis for Brogan’s claims, and called the video “utter nonsense.”

“She’s a very, very dangerous fantasist,” Colquhoun said. “I wonder whether she takes antibiotics if she gets a bacterial infection?”

Benjamin Radford, deputy editor of the Skeptical Inquirer, which critically examines paranormal phenomena and fringe science agreed. Radford said Brogan’s claims should be viewed the same as other populist pseudoscience and questioned her credibility as a doctor.

“There’s always been this sort of populist appeal by people who reject science, and that’s exactly what’s going on here,” he said. “Unfortunately, outbreaks like this are exactly the wrong time to bring these things up because [...] they divert people from legitimate evidence-based treatments.”

Brogan was a panel speaker at the 2018 Goop Health Summit. Image via Getty Images.

To Brogan, this was a form of censorship, which she said could potentially be part of a future government agenda to enact control. She cites the alternative narratives regarding current affairs as the remedy to her fear.

“This level of totalitarian government control that is not unlike the divide and conquer, dehumanization agendas that preceded the Holocaust,” she said. “This is where my mind can go. That is extremely fear inducing for me and probably as fear inducing as those that are washing their hands dry.”

Goop representatives have declined to comment on the video, however they did release a statement.

“We would suggest reaching out to Dr. Brogan directly as she didn’t make those comments on Goop’s platform,” they said.

