Kelly Bensimon Says She's Such a 'Laid-Back' Bride— But Her Fiancé Is Grilling Her About Their Wedding Date

"I'm like, 'We'll get to it,'" she said of planning her nuptials to finance executive Scott Litner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kelly Bensimon

Kelly Bensimon could be considered the opposite of a bridezilla.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 55, said she is taking a very relaxed approach to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Scott Litner.

"I'm just very laid-back," she told Parade while appearing at the BravoCon fan fest in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"Even my fiancé is like, 'When are we getting married?' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't know,'" she continued. "He's like, 'People are asking me!'"

While Bensimon admitted that she is "an animal" when it comes to her career, she feels super calm about the wedding planning process. "I'm like, 'We'll get to it,' and [Litner is] like, 'No, no, no, we need to get to it now!'"

"I'm like, OK, 'I'm working on it.' So I'm working on it," she added.

Related: 'Real Housewives of New York’ Alum Kelly Bensimon Engaged to Financier Scott Litner: ‘Over the Moon’

Litner, a finance executive, popped the question to Bensimon over the Independence Day weekend while they were on vacation in Wisconsin, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in July. They also celebrated the big event “with a quiet romantic dinner” in Chicago.

“She is over the moon and excited for this new chapter,” her rep said at the time. “They were dating for over a year when he surprised her with a custom designed emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at her favorite childhood vacay destination, Lake Geneva.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the 'Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake' premiere party at Ascent Lounge on July 09, 2023 in New York City.

“I never thought I could be so happy,” Bensimon later told E! News about her engagement to Litner, adding that the proposal is the start of her “new beginning.”

“We have a romance that people write novels about,” she said. "I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose."

Story continues

Related: Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge Sparred over 'the Truth' About Teddi Mellencamp Before Explosive WWHL Comments (Exclusive)

The couple has kept their relationship private since they began dating, though Bensimon has shared photos on Instagram showing off her five-carat diamond ring from New York City jeweler Material Good.

She also proudly displayed the sparkler at the July premiere party for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which took place about a week after the proposal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bensimon was previously married to famed fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006, and the pair share two daughters, Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23.

Related: The RHONY OGs Are Back (and on the Prowl!) in RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Trailer — Watch!

The reality star, who is currently working at luxury real estate broker Douglas Elliman, is set to return to the screen in Peacock’s upcoming series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. She and fellow RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will jet off to the Caribbean island of St. Barths for a new — and, of course, drama-filled — adventure together.

The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will be available to stream on Dec. 14, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.