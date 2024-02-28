Kellogg's CEO Is Being Slammed After Suggesting That People Struggling With Rising Food Costs Should "Eat Cereal For Dinner"

It's no secret that food prices have been going higher and higher. For some people, this has resulted in making drastic changes to what they buy at the supermarket to stay on budget and cutting back on things like junk foods and fast food.

Bet_noire / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Recently, the Chair and CEO of Kellogg, Gary Pilnick, appeared on CNBC's Squawk on the Street to talk about consumers struggling with rising food prices at grocery stores. Pilnick went on to say, "The cereal category has always been quite affordable," adding that cereal "tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure." He then said that in messaging for consumers, they are advertising "cereal for dinner."

Greedflation is forcing families to make choices like eating cereal for dinner to save money. Kellogg's CEO is bragging about it while they show the huge climb in corporate profits that helped create the problem in the first place. Fuck this shit. pic.twitter.com/NH2EYaKTXu — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) February 21, 2024

CNBC / Via Twitter: @3vanSutton

When asked by the host, Carl Quintanilla, if telling people to eat cereal for dinner might "land the wrong way," Pilnick said he didn't think so, saying, "In fact, it’s landing really well right now." He then went on to add, "Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure."

Now, of course, people having cereal for dinner is not exactly unusual — some people love cereal and can eat it all day. But the idea is that usually it's a choice, not a last resort.

Creative Crop / Getty Images

And needless to say, Pilnick's out-of-touch comments have been met with criticism online:

A message to the Kellogg’s CEO… remember what happened to this bitch? https://t.co/azfZRRpf82 pic.twitter.com/0EKqSwyxV2 — Stoptheshorts (Tricia) (@dirtymayosister) February 27, 2024

Sony Pictures / Via Twitter: @dirtymayosister

Story continues

The CEO of Kelloggs went on the news to talk about how families who are struggling financially should start eating cereal for dinner...Fuck cereal. Y'all it's time we eat the rich 😭 — Hana Katana ⚔️ 🍉 (@KatanaSpeaks) February 23, 2024

Twitter: @KatanaSpeaks

“Kellogg’s CEO suggests struggling families eat cereal for dinner” pic.twitter.com/KEvIxRIKZ2 — Ebony H. (@quiEtBliss_) February 27, 2024

Marvel / Via Twitter: @quiEtBliss_

Not Kelloggs saying if you hungry, eat our cereal for dinner . Tf ? — Mella ❤️ (@_jaaaygeee) February 27, 2024

Twitter: @_jaaaygeee

Kellogg's CEO suggests struggling families eat cereal for dinnerFYI, shortly I will be premiering a website with EZ and cheap recipes submitted by followers. So far,,,-Sautéed Froot Loops w/ Creamed spinach -All Bran covered Marshmallows-Special K TartareMore to follow — Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) February 27, 2024

Twitter: @leslsenior

I wonder if him and his family Eat cereal for dinner to save money? — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) February 27, 2024

Twitter: @0nlyMeez

In other news, dairy farmers suggest you drink more milk. — Vanessa Harris (@technologypoet) February 27, 2024

Twitter: @technologypoet

Has he seen the price of cereal?😀 — Tom | The Savings Captain (@SavingsCaptain) February 27, 2024

Twitter: @SavingsCaptain

All joking aside, there are a lot of people out there with food insecurities, if you wish to donate to a food bank you can locate a local one through Feeding America's website.