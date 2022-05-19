Kellogg (NYSE:K) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.58

The board of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.58 per share on the 15th of June. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Kellogg's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Kellogg's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 7.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 57%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Kellogg Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.72 to US$2.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.0% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Kellogg has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Kellogg Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kellogg that investors should take into consideration. Is Kellogg not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

