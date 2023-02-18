Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Kellie Pickler's husband has died in what authorities believe is a suicide. He was 49.

The Nashville Police Department confirms in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to a home on Friday at 1:21 p.m. local time.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location and found the songwriter "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," they said in the statement.

"His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

RELATED: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Says 'Nobody Knew the Depths' of Chester Bennington's Mental Health Struggles

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 36, told authorities that she woke up shortly before but couldn't find Jacobs. She and her personal assistant called the police after they couldn't open the door to a room in the house, according to the statement.

In his final Instagram post shared the day before his death, Jacobs celebrated a career win and shared a photo that announced Lee Brice's Hey World becoming certified platinum.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!" he captioned the special moment.

RELATED: Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'

Jacobs relocated from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nashville in 2000, according to Music City Hitmakers.

He notably penned Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than A Memory and Tim McGraw's "Still."

He has also worked with well-known artists like Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker.

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service

Throughout his career, Jacobs won a CMA Award, an ACM Award, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Pickler and Jacobs wed in a surprise ceremony on Jan. 1, 2011. They do not share any children.

The couple, who had been dating since 2008, got engaged on June 15, 2010, when Jacobs popped the question on a Florida beach.

"It was the most spiritual moment." Pickler, who got her start on American Idol, said of the proposal. "We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"

Days after getting married, Pickler tweeted, "Private Island. Caribbean. Cigar in one hand, Rum in the other. Someone just called me "Mrs. Jacobs."….sounds nice :)"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Latest Stories

  • Actor Bruce Willis has dementia, family announces

    ‘While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,’ his wife Emma Heming Willis says

  • Police release suspect photos in case of 37-year-old woman abducted over a year ago

    Provincial police have released photos of three people suspected in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town just over a year ago. The OPP say the two males and one female in the photos are suspected of being involved in the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. Investigators say three people dressed in police gear, though not actual uniforms, took Hajtamiri and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV before leaving the area. Poli

  • Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding woman hostage for nearly a year

    A man accused of holding a woman hostage for nearly a year was arrested and charged with kidnapping after the alleged victim managed to flee their residence to a gas station, authorities said. James Parrillo Jr., 57, was arrested on Feb. 7 in Burlington County after the woman he allegedly kidnapped escaped from the residence they shared, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and New Jersey State Police. The woman reportedly told police she first met Parrillo -- whom she knew by the name Brett Parker -- at a gas station in New Mexico in February 2022 and agreed to give him a ride to Arizona, prosecutors said.

  • Police release new suspect photos linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping

    Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei

  • Man shot several times while walking dog in Shomberg, Ont.: York Regional Police

    SCHOMBERG, Ont. — York Regional Police are seeking suspects and witnesses after a man was shot multiple times while walking his dog in a town northwest of Toronto. Police say they responded to reports of a weapons call after the drive-by shooting on Sunday shortly after 8:30 a.m. in Schomberg, Ont. Investigators say a 65-year-old man was walking his dog on a residential road and gestured at a car that passed him while speeding. They say the driver then drove back to the man and allegedly fired m

  • South African cheetahs begin journey to India

    STORY: Twelve South African cheetahswill soon call India homeas part of a plan to reintroducethe big cats to the region Location: Limpopo, South AfricaThey are the first of dozensthat South Africa has promisedIndia over the next decade(Vincent van der Merwe, Conservation official)“Cheetah have been in decline for the past 13,000 years. South Africa is the first country to reverse the decline of wild cheetah populations and our metapopulation has grown from 217 to 520 in the last twelve years. So, we’re now in a position to export wild cheetahs to other countries for reintroduction efforts and this is the first time we have cheetahs available for these reintroduction efforts.”They will join eight cheetahs from Namibiathat were released in India last year

  • Ohio train derailment: Rail firm pulls out of meeting with residents

    East Palestine residents are left without answers after train company cites security concerns.

  • Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, Have 'Never Seen a Movie'

    Hoda Kotb is mom to daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3

  • Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Identified as Man Found Dead at Singer’s House

    Kellie Pickler’s husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, was found dead in an apparent suicide at the singer’s home in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday. He was 49. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 911 call was received at 1:21 p.m. on Friday from a home on Sneed Road. Upon arrival, the fire department “located resident […]

  • Dad sentenced in teen daughter’s 2020 crash death at 13th and Tyler in Wichita

    Jensen Lay lost control of the Pontiac G6 he was driving south on Tyler, spun into oncoming traffic and hit two Ford F-150 trucks, Wichita police have said.

  • North Korea threatens military action as South, U.S. plan drills

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats. The North's foreign ministry accused the United States of stoking tension and of using the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) as "a tool for illegal hostile policy" to pressure Pyongyang. North Korea had "refrained from any special military action" this year except for regular activities, but the allies' scheduled drills would create a "grave vortex of escalating tension," the ministry said.

  • Nick Lachey Reveals How Marriage to Vanessa Lachey Has Evolved: 'We're Not the Same as We Were'

    11 years after tying the knot, Nick tells PEOPLE they "love each other in different ways"

  • King Charles shares health update on Queen Consort Camilla after she tests positive for Covid

    It comes after Camilla was forced to cancel royal engagements in the West Midlands this week

  • Woman left in road ‘unable to get up’ after boyfriend runs her over, Mississippi cops say

    Authorities said school personnel alerted them to the injured woman after a school bus passed the scene.

  • Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday

    Alejandra Gere celebrated her 40th birthday on a beach with her family, sharing a glimpse on Instagram Thursday

  • The sisters who married half the aristocracy – and slept with the other half

    Christopher Reindorp assures us that the Charteris sisters, Laura and Ann, were great beauties though the photos in his biography, Never Shaken, Never Stirred, don’t seem to bear this out. But they were both catnip to men – Laura in particular was described as “sex on legs”, though she later told her daughter that “sex means no more to me than cleaning my teeth”. Ann was born in 1913, Laura in 1915; their father was the second son of the Earl of Wemyss, and their mother was a Tennant (ie rich).

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Donuts Outtakes are Funnier Than The Commercial

    It's simply time for the man to apply for a full-time position.

  • Tiger Woods is now a billionaire — here's how he spends his money and lives his life

    Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.

  • Widow, 83, whose husband of 66 years left her nothing in will wins in High Court

    An 83-year-old widow whose husband of 66 years left her out of his will has won a High Court fight for a share of an estate worth more than £1 million.Karnail Singh left everything to his two sons – and nothing to widow Harbans Kaur, or his four daughters, a judge was told.Mr Justice Peel heard that Mr Singh, who died in 2021, “wished to leave his estate solely down the male line”.