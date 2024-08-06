Kellie Harrington takes Olympic gold in women’s 60kg final in Paris
Ireland’s Kellie Harrington was crowned Olympic champion after beating Wenlu Yang at Roland Garros in the women’s 60kg final.
Following a cagey start, Yang began to land more punches and looked to be in control, but Harrington regained her composure and landed a flurry of body shots before the bell went.
KELLIE HARRINGTON
A double Olympic Gold Medallist, defending her Olympic gold from Tokyo 🔥
The Chinese fighter burst out of the blocks in the second round with a strong punch to the nose, but Harrington continued to cause damage with some heavy body shots.
A comfortable final round saw the Irishwoman land some quick jabs to wrap up her country’s fourth gold medal of the Games.