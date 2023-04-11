Kelli Giddish to Return to ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ for Finale Crossover Event

Kelli Giddish will return to NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as fan-favorite character Amanda Rollins in the Season 24 finale, a person close to the production told TheWrap on Tuesday.

She’ll also appear in the Season 3 finale of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” with both shows set to air on Thursday, May 18.

In her final episode episode as a regular on the police procedural, Rollins wed longtime love A.D.A. Dominic “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino), who is still on the series. She also quit Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) squad and began an offscreen job teaching, a move that followed her being shot in the line of duty.

Also Read:

NBC Renews All 6 Dick Wolf Series, Including ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Chicago Fire’

TVLine, who was first with the story, reported that Rollins will be pregnant in the crossover episodes.

Rollins’ spot in the squad was filled by rough-around-the-edges Detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett), who transferred from the Bronx gang unit.

All three “Law & Order” series were renewed through 2024 on Monday, while series creator Dick Wolf extended his deal with NBC and Universal TV until 2027 on Tuesday.

Also Read:

How ‘SVU’ Said Goodbye to Kelli Giddish’s Character Amanda Rollins (Photos)