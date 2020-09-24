Kelley Kronenberg Celebrates 40 Years in Business

In 1980, Bud Adams, Chuck Kelley and Steven Kronenberg chose a quiet neighborhood of Coconut Grove as the location for their new law firm. Four decades later, Kelley Kronenberg is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The founders’ core values -- hard work, passion and exceptional client service -- continue on today.

At the start, Kelley Kronenberg focused on serving businesses and the insurance industry. As those practices grew, the firm opened additional offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Miami Lakes.

Fast forward, Kelley Kronenberg hired Michael Fichtel, now Principal Partner and Chief Executive Officer in 1987, when he graduated law school. Howard Wander, now Principal Partner and Chief Operating Officer joined the firm shortly thereafter, and Heath Eskalyo now Principal Partner and Chief Financial Officer joined in 1995, after working as a Broward County prosecutor. All three attorneys were not only excellent legal practitioners, but also had keen eyes for the business of law. They applied their distinct yet complementary visions, which included adding additional practices, and offices in key markets. Now in 2020, the number of attorneys and staff have grown to nearly 400 employees in 11 locations throughout Florida and the United States.

“We saw the value of being diverse not just in our areas of practice, but in geography,” Michael Fichtel, CEO, said. “We knew that each metro area has its own needs. We capitalized on opportunities to acquire talent that fit the local market’s needs and best serviced our clients.”

Over the last 10 years, the firm has continued to expand its legal services, administrative team, marketing prowess and technology. The leadership has implemented a modern-day business model that allows more attorneys to share in the success of the firm.

In 2019, the firm reached major milestones when it surpassed 300 employees and moved into a brand-new, 35,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Fort Lauderdale built from the ground up.

“We’re setting the stage for the next generation of firm leaders,” Howard Wander, COO, said. “The investments made today will benefit our clients, our attorneys, staff and communities for decades to come.”

Today, Kelley Kronenberg boasts more than 175 attorneys practicing across Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Miami Lakes, Naples, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa, Daytona, Jacksonville and Chicago. Some key additions include: real estate, mortgage banking and lending services, general business and commercial litigation, bankruptcy, immigration, first and third-party insurance defense, labor and employment, appeals, matrimonial law, and trusts and estate planning.

