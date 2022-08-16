Keller schools pull books from libraries day before classes start. Here’s the list

Principals in the Keller school district got a last-minute request on Tuesday to remove all books from classrooms and libraries that were challenged during the past year.

The books were to be removed by the end of Tuesday before the start of classes on Wednesday.

Some of the titles included the all versions of the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”

The district’s curriculum director, Jennifer Price, sent an email that said in part, “Please collect these books and store them in a location. (book room, office etc.) More information will be sent regarding action for these books.”

Laney Hawes, who served on the committee to review “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” protested the district’s stance on Twitter, stating that the removal violates children’s Constitutional rights.

Parents, residents and employees may may challenge books in the district. A committee made up of parents, staff and possibly students reviews the books to determine if they should be removed.

The school board adopted two policies to review and remove books during its meeting last week, according to Bryce Nieman, a spokesman for the district.

“We’re laying out what appropriate materials look like for the Keller ISD,” he said.

Nieman said the Bible was one of the books that was challenged, but it was approved to go back to the schools.

The furor over removing books began in October when the district removed a book on gender identity from one if its high school libraries after a social media posts from parents concerned about the book’s graphic images.

Then Rep. Matt Krause, a Republican from Fort Worth who sits as a chair for the House General Investigating Committee, asked the Texas Education Agency and a number of school districts for information on books with subjects that include racism and sexuality.

Books listed for removal in Keller

“Out Of Darkness,” Ashley Hope Perez

“”The Bluest Eye,” Toni Morrison

“Afterward,” Jennifer Mathieu

“Moxie,” Jennifer Mathieu

“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” George Johnson

“We Are The Ants,” Shawn David Hutchinson

“Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts),” L.C. Rosen

“This One Summer,” Mariko Tamaki

“Weird Girl and What’s His Name,” Megan Brothers

“Infinity Reaper, Infinity Cycle,” Adam Silvera

“More Happy Than Not,” Adam Silvera

“Flamer,” Mike Curato

“George,” Alex Gino

“I Am Jazz,” Jazz Jennings

“A Court of Mist and Fury,” Sarah Maas

“Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” Malinda Lo

“Walter Mosley, 47,” Walter Mosley

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” Jess Andrews

“The Breakaways,” Cathy G. Johnson

“Go With The Flow,” Karen Schneemann

“l8r, g8r,” Lauren Myracle

“Gender Queer,” Maia Kobabe

“The Storm in the Barn,” Matt Phelan

“Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” Alison Bechdel

“King and Dragonflies,” Kacen Callender

“What Girls Are Made Of,” Elana K. Arnold

“Girls Like Us,” Gail Giles

“So You’re Being Publicly Shamed,” Jon Ronson

“Milk and Honey,” Rupi Kaur

“Keeping You a Secret,” July Anne Peters

“If You Could Be Mine,” Sara Farizan

“Tricks,” Ellen Hopkins

“Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation,” Ari Folman and David Polonsky

The Bible (all versions)

“Empire of the Storms,” Sara J. Maas

“A Court of Thorns and Roses,” Sara J. Maas

“Red Hood,” Elana Arnold

“Feral Sins,” Suzanne Wright

“Lucky,” Alice Sebold

“A Court of Frost and Starlight,” Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Wings and Ruin,” Sara J. Maas