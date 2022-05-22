Keller and Kansas City Royals fall behind early, fail to rally in 9-2 loss to Twins

Walks came back to haunt workhorse starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals Saturday night. Half of the runs Keller allowed reached base via walks, and the Minnesota Twins kept tacking on against the Royals’ bullpen.

The Royals gave up five runs in the final two innings of a 9-2 loss to the Twins in front of an announced 17,893 in the second game of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals have now lost three games in a row.

The teams will conclude their series, and the Royals wrap-up their homestand, on Sunday afternoon. The Royals will try to avoid being swept in the three-game set.

Royals rookie third baseman Emmanuel Rivera hit his third home run in the past seven games, while Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Whit Merrifield (1 for 4, run scored) and Kyle Isbel (1 for 4) also smacked doubles for the Royals (14-25).

Keller (1-4) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in seven innings, his fourth start of seven innings this season. He also struck out four and uncorked one wild pitch.

Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (5-2) held the Royals to one run on five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Ryan struck out six.

This story will be updated.