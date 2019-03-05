Kellen Winslow II jailed again for alleged lewd conduct while on bail

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. is in trouble with the law again. (AP)

Kellen Winslow II is back in jail, again for an accusation of sexual misconduct.

Winslow, once the sixth overall pick of the NFL draft who last played tight end with the New York Jets in 2013, was accused of touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad, Calif. gym and asking if she liked it, according to Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens, via Teri Figueroa of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Figueroa reported that incident happened Feb. 13, and Figueroa said nine days after that incident the woman was in a hot tub at the same gym and Winslow entered wearing only a towel, then Winslow was accused of engaging in lewd conduct, and touching her arm and foot.

Winslow was jailed without bail and charged with two counts according to the Union-Tribune: battery of an elder and willful cruelty to an elder. Winslow pleaded not guilty, the report said. Winslow had been free on about $2 million bail, according to the Union-Tribune, as he awaited trial on rape and kidnapping charges. He was jailed without bail after the most recent accusation, according to the U-T.

Kellen Winslow accused of rape in 2018

The trial for the rape and kidnapping case is scheduled for April, Figueroa wrote.

Last June, Winslow was charged with kidnapping and raping two transient women, according to the Union-Tribune. The alleged attacks occurred in March and May of 2018, and both alleged victims are women in their 50s. The Union-Tribune also wrote that Winslow is accused of exposing himself to a woman in her 50s last May.

Winslow’s legal issues have been going on for a while. In 2014 he was accused of masturbating in his parked car in a Target parking lot.

Winslow, the son of Hall-of-Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, entered the NFL in 2004. He suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident, but still played eight more seasons after that with four different teams.

