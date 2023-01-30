Kellen Moore already has a new NFL job — and he’ll work with a budding superstar QB

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore will call the offensive plays for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Moore was named the Chargers’ offensive coordinator Monday, the day after the Dallas Cowboys announced a mutual parting of ways. Moore had been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator since 2019 and had spent eight years with the franchise as a quarterback (2015-17) and coach (2018-22).

Moore interviewed with the Chargers on Sunday evening, according to chargers.com.

With the Chargers, who made the postseason after a 10-win regular season, Moore will take over an offense that features one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks: Justin Herbert, a former Oregon star.

Moore, 34, also steps into a much different situation on the Los Angeles coaching staff. While in Dallas he worked for an offensive coach in Mike McCarthy; in Los Angeles, Moore will work for a coach who runs the defense, Brandon Staley. That should give Moore more autonomy than he had with the Cowboys.

Herbert finished second in the NFL in passing yards during the 2022 regular season with 4,739. He tied for eighth with 25 passing touchdowns. He just completed his third NFL season for a Chargers team that lost in the first round of the AFC playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars after blowing a 27-0 lead.

Moore’s Cowboys ranked fourth in the NFL with 27.5 points per game this season and first last season (31.2). The Chargers were 13th this season at 23 points per game and fifth last season at 27.9.

Moore was Boise State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011. He was a backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions and Cowboys before starting his coaching career.

Moore has been starring in a series of Kendall auto group TV commercials in recent years. Herbert joined in this year as one of his two “spokesmaster” trainees.