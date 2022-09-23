Kellan Lutz and Son, 6 Weeks, Sweetly Look at One Another in New Photo: 'Living the Dream'

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz, son Kasen
Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz, son Kasen

Kellan Lutz/Instagram, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kellan Lutz is loving every moment with his newborn son.

On Wednesday, the Twilight actor, 37, shared an adorable snap on Instagram featuring his 6-week-old son Kasen, whom Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzalez welcomed last month.

In the cute picture, captured by Gonzalez, Lutz and Kasen sweetly look at one another as the dad of two holds his baby boy in a carrier on his chest.

"Living the dream! 🙏 Thank you @brittanylynnlutz 🙌," he captioned the post, on which Gonzalez commented, "My boys ❤️😍"

The couple is also parents to 18-month-old daughter Ashtyn Lilly.

Last month, the actor and his wife announced the birth of baby Kasen with a sweet post on Instagram. Baby Kasen weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long at birth.

"We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles 🥰 Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well," the family shared in the joint post. "This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy 🤪"

"Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can't believe that God has given us another precious gift!"

On her Instagram Story, Gonzalez posed with Kasen in her arms and shared some new information about the newborn including that he's a brunette, breastfeeding is going well and that Ashtyn is thrilled to be a big sister.

Gonzalez also shared that she had another cesarean section for Kasen's birth.

"Ended up being another C section and this go around recovering has been SO much easier so far so praying it continues," she said.

