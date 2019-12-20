Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca: Sheffield fighter admits to ‘dark times’ as comeback announced after year out

Kell Brook has revealed his relief at coming through “dark times” and vowed to put on a “statement” in his return to the ring next February against Mark DeLuca.

The former world champion has been out of the ring for more than a year since a points decision over Australia’s Michael Zerafa last year.

But Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) has now vowed to impress against the little-known American at the FlyDSA Arena on February 8 as he bids to move back into contention at 147 and 154 pounds, more than two-and-a-half years since losing his title in a knockout defeat to Errol Spence Jr.

“I’m so happy to be back and I can’t wait to put on a performance for my city on February 8 live on Sky Sports and DAZN,” said Brook.

“I’ve had a year out, there has been some dark times but what I’ve realised is I love this sport and I know I have some of my biggest years left in the game.

“DeLuca is a strong, gutsy fighter who is always ready for war but I’m planning on putting on a statement and showing the world that I’m still a force at 154 or 147lbs.”

DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) is a southpaw hailing from Whitman in Massachusetts and is nicknamed ‘The Bazooka’.