Kell Brook opens door to Chris Eubank Jr fight after stunning win over Amir Khan

George Flood
·2 min read
Kell Brook has his sights set on Chris Eubank Jr after beating bitter rival Amir Khan (PA)
Kell Brook opened the door to another potentially huge all-British grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr following his sensational win over Amir Khan on Saturday night.

The former IBF welterweight world champion rolled back the years with a devastating display of power in Manchester, rocking his long-time rival several times before one final onslaught saw the referee step in to end a contest almost two decades in the making in round six.

With one of British boxing’s most long-running feuds now settled at last, a triumphant Brook - whose victory came despite having to change his gloves in the ring after a pre-fight row backstage - was inevitably quizzed about whether he now hangs up his gloves off the back of such a memorable triumph or rather if, at 35, he still has the fire to seek more massive fights in the twilight of his career.

And while the Sheffield favourite admits he could yet decide to call it a day, he also reignited another rivalry with Eubank Jr, who was in attendance at the AO Arena on Saturday night.

“I can walk away. Eubank, I don’t like Eubank. We could fight Eubank. There’s some big fights out there for me,” Brook told Sky Sports Box Office.

“If the millions are right, I’ll fight. I’m a prizefighter at the end of the day, I’ve got three beautiful daughters that want that money off me.”

Brook was very open to the possibility of fighting Eubank Jr when quizzed on that possibility in the build-up to the Khan bout, saying: “Yeah if I do continue with the game, why not? I don’t like him and I would like to punch his face in as well.”

Eubank Jr has frequently complained that Brook’s meeting with Gennady Golovkin in 2016 cost him a potential fight against the Kazakh great, while he also cites ‘Special K’s’ friendship with his arch-nemesis Billy Joe Saunders as a reason for the ongoing animosity between the pair.

Eubank Jr - who schooled Liam Williams in his own grudge match in Cardiff earlier this month - provided punditry for Sky in Manchester on Saturday and was very receptive to battling Brook, suggesting that he could come down in weight and meet him at around 158lbs.

“Me and Kell have beef, we have history,” he said. “He’s said a lot of things about me, he says he wants to kick my head in after this fight.

“I want to fight Kell Brook after this.”

Eubank Jr also tweeted at Brook: “Nice win but let’s see if you can fight like that against me.”

