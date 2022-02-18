Kell Brook avoids hefty fine by making weight for Amir Khan grudge match as tempers flare once again

Kell Brook will not face a hefty fine ahead of his fight with Amir Khan after making weight for this weekend’s long-awaited grudge match.

Saturday night’s all-British showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester between former IBF welterweight champion Brook and ex-unified light-welterweight champion Khan, both now 35, is being fought at a catchweight of 149lbs, which is two pounds over the traditional welterweight limit.

And penalties for going over that mark looked severe, with the two rivals said to have agreed to a staggering £100,000 fine for every extra pound.

Brook has not found it easy to make the welterweight limit in his career and admitted this week that he might weigh in heavy, with questions over whether he could potentially do so deliberately in order to gain an obvious size advantage on fight night.

However, the Sheffield favourite looked in superb physical condition as he stepped on the scales at Friday’s weigh-in, clocking in at 10st 8lbs 5oz.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook had to be separated as they weighed in for their grudge match (Getty Images)

That was just heavier than Khan, who weighed in a pound lighter at 10st 8lbs 5oz.

Khan and Brook then engaged in one final heated face-off before Saturday’s bout, exchanging more angry trash talk before having to be separated by security.

“I feel amazing,” Brook told Sky Sports after the weigh-in. “I’ve done all the hard work. It’s about the weight, fuelling up and just coming in cool, calm and collected. I’ve got a job to do.”