Keleigh Sperry Shares Pics from Taylor Swift's Birthday Bash with Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid

Sperry's husband of four years, actor Miles Teller, was also in attendance at the N.Y.C. bash

Keleigh Teller Instagram From L: Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were on hand to ensure Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday celebrations went off with a bang!

The 36-year-old actor and his wife joined the “Style” singer’s party on Dec. 13 in New York City. The evening out — which included dinner at Freemans Restaurant and an afterparty at nightclub The Box — also featured three more of Swift's close friends: Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Zoë Kravitz.

Sharing some recent holiday highlights to social media, Sperry — who appeared in the pop star’s video for her single “I Bet You Think About Me” alongside her husband — included two behind-the-scenes snaps from the birthday bash.

While Teller dressed down for the Manhattan night out in a denim shirt, Sperry pulled out all the stops in a white trench coat, knee-high leather boots and a statement red lip.

“🍁/🌲 so far, welcomed my 12th niece and nephew. Visited Reese for her make a wish, family time and birthdays ❤️ happy holidays!!” Sperry, 31, captioned the happy images, which she posted to her Instagram grid on Monday alongside others from the season.

Keleigh Teller Instagram From L: Miles Teller, Zoë Kravitz, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry

Teller and Sperry — who celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary in September — were also on hand as the “Cruel Summer” singer showed off some new bling during the evening out.

The trio were snapped outside of the party with Swift showing them her new statement piece of jewelry. She wore the eye-catching piece with a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress.

The piece features what appears to be an oversized opal with a halo of dark gemstones on the exterior. In the photo, Sperry was holding the Grammy winner's hand as she got a closer look at Swift’s bauble.

Since the singer was spotted with the piece of jewelry, Swifties have been speculating that the ring could be a new accessory gifted from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Her birthday look also included an Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote that was encrusted completely with jewels, a pair of Aquazzura Atelier Plateau 130 black open-toed high heels and a black Anine Bing faux fur jacket that she wore off the shoulder, plus Messika earrings.



Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller in New York City on Dec. 13, 2023

Swift's girlfriends Hadid, 28, and Lively, 36, also opted for all black during the night out, with the Gossip Girl alum in a leather midi while the supermodel wore a cut-out top with jeans.

Mom of four Lively also posted some behind-the-scenes snaps from the star-studded birthday celebrations to Instagram.

The images featured Swift blowing out the candles on her Milk Bar birthday cake, as well as a close-up selfie of Lively and Hadid pouting.

“Somehow, she’s even better in real life,” Lively captioned the social-media tribute to her BFF. “Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.”

