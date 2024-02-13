Keleigh Sperry Shares Photos of Super Bowl 2024 'Insanity' with Taylor Swift and Friends: 'What a Night'

She also referenced a viral video of her and pal Lana Del Rey falling down after the Chiefs win at the big game, writing, "Lana and I recovered"

Keleigh Teller/Instagram Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry

Keleigh Sperry is recapping her “insanity-filled” 2024 Super Bowl with best friend Taylor Swift.

The actress and model, 31, shared a glimpse into her night on the big game day and the afterparty with her husband Miles Teller, 36, Swift, 34, and their friends.

Sperry kicked off her Instagram carousel with a group shot of the people in their Super Bowl suite, which included the “Anti-Hero” singer and her pals Ice Spice, 24, and Lana Del Rey, 38. In the photo, Sperry could be seen hugging Rey from behind as Swift sat next to them wearing a “Champions” hat and raising a glass of champagne.

She also showed a snap of herself celebrating the win alongside Blake Lively, 36, and Swift with their arms thrown up into the air and a sweet photo before the game giving her husband a sweet air kiss on the cheek.

The carousel then cut to scenes from the afterparty in Las Vegas as Sperry videoed Jason Kelce dancing in the front of the DJ booth and another moment in which Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce could be seen singing “You Belong With Me” to each other.

Sperry also dedicated a couple of slides to the viral moment she and Rey got knocked down by the crowd immediately after the Kansas City Chiefs won the game. In the video, Sperry could be seen laughing before getting up and hugging Swift.

Keleigh Sperry/Instagram Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Keleigh Sperry, Blake Lively and others photographed during Super Bowl 2024

Referencing the moment in her caption, she wrote, “INSANITY, what a night😂😂😂 Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS 🎉🎉.”

“Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books 🏈💥,” she added with a “Super Bowl” hashtag.

The 2024 Super Bowl also brought several other sweet moments from the Chiefs’ suite, including when Sperry’s husband, who is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, got a photo with Eagles’ center Jason.

Keleigh Sperry/Instagram Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Keleigh Sperry and friends at Super Bowl 2024

Sperry shared a photo of the guys posing in their suite at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night holding drinks. Teller could be seen with an arm around Jason as they both smiled at the camera.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor has been known for being part of the Eagles' fandom for years. The official NFL Facebook account even showed off his support in a 2019 Facebook post writing, "Miles Teller reppin' the squad.”

Keleigh Sperry/Instagram Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at Super Bowl 2024

Throughout the season, Sperry has attended Chiefs games with Swift, while still remaining vocal about her own Eagles' support. She even teamed up with Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, to offer a sweet note for the disqualified team.

Other celebrities spotted at the Super Bowl included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and more.

