'Kelce' is top-trending dog name in America, pet company's survey reveals

Choosing a name for your new furry friend can be a challenging task for any pet parent, often compared to an art. While pet names do not define the pet, pet parents prefer them to reflect their beloved four-legged companion.

Many people draw inspiration from their favorite athletes or what's currently trending in pop culture. Rover, the online pet care company, has compiled the top dog names of 2023, and a sports-inspired name has topped the charts.

The top trending pet name is inspired by a popular pop star’s boyfriend, who happens to be a Kansas City Chiefs player.

Here is the complete list of the top sports-related dog names of 2023:

The top football-inspired name is Kelce, up 135% and likely named after Travis Kelce, whose fame has skyrocketed since beginning his romance with Taylor Swift. It could also be his brother, Jason, the Eagles offensive lineman who also stars in national ads, or maybe their mom, Donna, who's often featured with them.

Name Increase in popularity in 2023 Kelce Up 135% Celtic Up 364% Trae Up 222% Nikola Up 147% Dunn Up 147% Mariner Up 131% Eagles Up 114% Lamb Up 119% Fields Up 97%

Other popular athlete-related names to make the list are Wemby, Ekler, Belt, Bonds, Jokic, Knick, Rapinoe, O’Hara, and Point.

The names of WNBA stars made the list, with Breanna Stewart's nickname Stewy, trending up by 81% this year. Brittney Griner's last name is also up by 47%.

Names of Seattle Storm's stars, including Jewell, have seen an increase of 64%, while Chelsea and Gray have also made it to the list.

Despite the early exit of the U.S. Women's National Team at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, pet owners have not stopped naming their furry friends after the stars of women's soccer. Megan (after Megan Rapinoe) tops the list with an increase of 33% this year. Other names such as Lindsey, Crystal, Alyssa, Trinity, Sophia, and Julie have also seen a rise in popularity in 2023.

From Dr. Strange from the Marvel Universe to the depths of the sea where Ariel gives her voice to Ursula… pet parents are creative when it comes to naming their best friends. Visit The Dog People at Rover to get the full rundown of all the top 2023 names in all genres.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelce inspires dog owners to name pets after NFL-playing brothers